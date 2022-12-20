Morrison, Everett L. 1938-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Everett Leroy Morrison, 84, Maryville, Missouri, passed away Dec. 16, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.
Leroy was born in Hopkins, Missouri, on Sept. 17, 1938. His parents were Raymond Forrest and Ruth Maxine (Coleman) Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald Coleman.
Leroy lived his entire life in Hopkins and Maryville. He graduated from Hopkins High School in 1956. While in high school, he was an outstanding basketball player.
On Aug. 30, 1957, he was united in marriage to Helen Lee Blanchard at the First Christian Church in Hopkins. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Leroy was an over the road truck driver, who owned and operated his own business for many years. He also drove for Darrell Snow Trucking and Keane Thummel Trucking.
He was a member of the Maryville Elks Lodge for over 60 years. He enjoyed playing pool and won many tournaments. He was also an avid card player. Leroy and Helen enjoyed camping and for many years he and Helen spent the winter months living in their camper in Casa Grande, Arizona. He loved being a grandpa and watching his grandchildren play sports and participate in marching band competitions.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Helen; three children: Toni Morrison, of Winter Park, Colorado, Kirby (Angela) Morrison, of Maryville, and Curtis (Kim) Morrison, of Flower Mound, Texas; four grandchildren: Jackson (McKenna) Morrison, Phoenix, Arizona, Spencer Morrison, Omaha, Nebraska, Mackensie (TJ) Self, Little Elm, Texas, and Keegan Morrison, Dallas, Texas; three brothers: Bill (Carol) Morrison, South Pasadena, Florida, Jim (Linda) Morrison, Maryville, Kelly Morrison, Hopkins; and brother-in-law, Raymond Blanchard, Carthage, Tennessee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 to 11 a.m. the day of the service. His remains will be buried in the Hopkins Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Leroy's name to the Hopkins Cemetery Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
