Morrison, Amir M. 2002-2022 Gladstone, Mo.

GLADSTONE, Mo. - Amir Maveric Morrison, 20, Gladstone, Missouri, died April 9, 2022, at his residence. Amir was born to Charlica Morrison Feb. 27, 2002 in Kansas City, Kansas. Amir's family moved to St. Joseph in 2009 and returned to Kansas City in 2020, he attended Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, and was a Christian.
Amir leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Charlica of the home; sisters, Charliciana Morrison, Antonae Morrison, Amirh Morrison; brother, Ahmare Morrison; grandmother, Charlotte Morrison; eight aunts; four uncles; 21 cousins.
Funeral Service Saturday, April 16, 1 p.m. Zion United Church of Christ, Family visitation, noon at the church. Interment Ashland Cemetery. Funeral service for Amir is entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. www.bullockffc.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
