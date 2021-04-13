Morris, Warren F. 1953-2021 Mound City, Mo.

Warren F. Morris

1953 - 2021

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Warren F. "Frank" Morris 67, of Mound City, passed away Feb. 22, 2021, at a Maryville, Missouri hospital.

Frank was born Sept. 13, 1953, in Bigelow, Missouri, the son of Warren Wright and Loretta Romaine (Chamberlin) Morris.

He was graduated from Mound City High School, and was an avid hunter and fisherman

He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Morris.

Survivors include his mother, Loretta, of Maryville; a sister, Helen (Stephen) Smith of Maryville; brothers, Bud Morris of Bigelow, John (Mary) Morris of Boswell, Indiana, and Terry Morris of Raytown, Missouri; an aunt, Winnie Neely of Craig; and several nieces and nephews.

Services 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Inurnment to follow at Benton Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.