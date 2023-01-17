Morris, Walter H. 1924-2023 Parkville, Mo.

PARKVILLE, Mo. - Walter Huffman Morris, 98, died Jan. 11, 2023, surrounded by his children at his home near Parkville, Missouri, following a brief illness.

Walt was born Sept. 27, 1924, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Walter Herman and Lyda Jane Morris. He began school there but the family soon moved to southwest Missouri where they lived throughout the depression. He attended school in several towns, eventually settling in Springfield, Missouri, where he graduated from Central High School. He went on to Draughons Business College. Walt soon joined the WWII Navy. He was a proud veteran who served over two years in the South Pacific as a signalman second class.

