KINGSTON, Mo. -Nicholas Wesley Morris, Kingston, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, at KU Medical Center with his family by his side.

He was born on July 2, 1940, to Robert W. Morris and Margaret (Mulholland) Morris in Sparta, Illinois.

He was a 1958 high school graduate of Sparta Township High School.

After high school, he served in the Marine Corps.

He was employed at TWA as a mechanic, retiring from there in 1994.

Nick enjoyed hunting in his younger days, and also raised and trained bird dogs, earning many trophies in Field Trials.

He was a die-hard Chiefs fan and enjoyed watching them win the Super Bowl.

On March 13, 1965, he married Mary Jo Antonich in Kansas City, Missouri; she survives of the home.

Nick was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Nikki Lynn Morris; brother, Bob Morris; and sister, Suzy Morris.

Besides his wife, he is also survived by: daughter, Allison Morris and son, Nick Morris Jr; grandson, Ian Morris; brothers, Tim Morris (Lynn) of Odessa, Missouri, Mike Cross of St. Augustine, Florida; and sister, Vikki Morris of Gardner, Kansas.

There is no visitation or funeral planned, in accordance with Nick's wishes.

The body has been cremated and burial will be at Ft. Leavenworth Cemetery.

If you would like to honor Nick in some way, the family suggests donations to your local animal shelter or a charity of your choice, in his name.