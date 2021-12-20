CAMERON, Mo. - Joyce Jean Morris, 71, of Cameron, passed away Dec. 15, 2021.
Joyce was born March 15, 1950, in Maryville, Missouri.
Joyce was a homemaker.
She is survived by: two sons, Jesse Morris, Cameron, Jason Morris, Farmington, Missouri; daughter, Michelle (Dennis) Marshall, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Anastasia and Michael; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lester and Leigh Morris, Cameron and Don and Sarah Morris, St. Charles, Missouri; sister-in-law, Georgia Pollard, Cameron.
Services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron.
Visitation 5:30 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
For online condolences visit www. polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
