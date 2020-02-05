ELWOOD, Kan. - Clarence "Pete" Morris, 76, of Elwood, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Pete was born on June 5, 1943, in Elwood, to Perry and Margarette (Stizman) Morris.

He lived all of his life in Elwood.

Pete was a butcher at the Elwood and Highland, Kansas, grocery stores, Carnation, then went to work at Snorkel, in Elwood, and retired in 2009.

Pete married Beverly Shelton, on May 21, 1979.

She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Edward "Ed" Morris; sisters, Dorothy and Georgie.

Additional survivors include his children: Patty Parker, of St. Joseph, Roberta Sands, of Elwood, Mike Morris , of St. Joseph, Christel Dick, of Wathena, Kansas; nine grandchildren; brothers, Perry "Junior" Morris, of Wathena, and Marvin "Mike" Morris, of Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Harman Rohde Funeral Home, in Wathena.

Inurnment at the Old #6 Cemetery, in Frazier, Missouri, at a later date.

Visitation: family will receive friends two hours prior to service time noon to 2 pm.Friday, at the funeral home.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.