John Morlock

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - John "Jack" Morlock, of Collinsville, died April 29, 2020.

John graduated from Christian Brothers High School and the University of Missouri Rolla.

John truly lived his Catholic faith.

He was an active member of his church, the Knights of Columbus and other organizations.

Survived by: his wife, Barbara; children, Paul (Traci), Jill (Jerry) and Carrie (Scott); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, James Morlock and Mary Ann Lawhon; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were: his son, Steven; parents, Rose and Gerald Morlock; siblings: William, Robert and Shirley.

Services at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.