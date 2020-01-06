STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Tracy Lynn Morgan, age 40, was born Jan. 6, 1979, and passed away Jan. 4, 2020, in Stewartsville.
Survivors include: two children, Blake and Victoria Morgan; brother, Rick Morgan; and special friends, Jared and Tara Adkins and Campbell Stuart.
Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Stewartsville.
Private Family inurnment at a later date.
Memorial Contributions: Memorial Fund for Tracy's Children.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.