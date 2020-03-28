Morgan, Mark D. 1958-2020

WATHENA, Kan. - Mark D. Morgan, 62, of Wathena, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home.

Mark was born on Jan. 3, 1958, in St. Joseph, to Louis D. and Charlotte E. (Grossman) Morgan.

He was a member of the Scottish Rite, 32nd Degree and Moila Shrine Temple, both of St. Joseph. He was honored to serve as Moila Potentate in 2018 and as director of the Moila Hot Sand Bugs. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #64 A.F. & A.M. of Wathena, and served as councilman for the cities of Wathena and Troy.

Mark was a journeyman lineman by trade, however recently he was employed with MCON driving truck number 04.

Mark married Janet Spellmeier, on Sept. 18, 1982.

She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Charles "Chuck" Morgan.

Additional survivors: three daughters; Courtney Shaw (Tyler); and granddaughters, Morgan and Luna, Whitney Meng (Darryl); and grandson, Otto Bailey Matney (Jake); sister, Sheila Higdon (Steve Moppin); numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark was a devoted husband, father and Papa.

He was very passionate about sports, especially the Kansas Jayhawks, and nobody was exempt from his pranks. In addition, he was actively involved with his daughters and spent many summers coaching softball. He remains undefeated in family games of H.O.R.S.E.

The family expresses their gratitude to Dr. AJ and staff and NEK Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Moila Transportation Fund or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Due to the current conditions related to the virus outbreak, there will be no scheduled family visitation.

It's with great regret that do to the restrictions placed upon us at the time, we are not allowed to have an open visitation.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Please visit the funeral home website at www.harmanrohde.com to leave your online condolences to the family. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.