Mark D. Morgan
Mark passed away March 25, at the age of 62.
Celebration of Life for Mark D. Morgan will be held at 3 p.m. July 25, 2020, at Wathena Community Building.
Social gathering immediately after the service, followed by a meal.
Masks are not required, however a limited supply of masks will be available.
Social distancing will be practiced.
The family suggests memorials can be made to Moila Transportation Fund.
Submitted by:
Janet Morgan
704 N. 3rd St
Wathena KS 66090
Cell 816-752-8249
Work 785-989-4550
Harmon-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, provided the funeral services for Mark. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.