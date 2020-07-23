Mark D. Morgan

Mark passed away March 25, at the age of 62.

Celebration of Life for Mark D. Morgan will be held at 3 p.m. July 25, 2020, at Wathena Community Building.

Social gathering immediately after the service, followed by a meal.

Masks are not required, however a limited supply of masks will be available.

Social distancing will be practiced.

The family suggests memorials can be made to Moila Transportation Fund.

Submitted by:

Janet Morgan

704 N. 3rd St

Wathena KS 66090

Cell 816-752-8249

Work 785-989-4550

Harmon-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, provided the funeral services for Mark. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.