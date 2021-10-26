Faye Elaine Morgan, 90, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 19, 2021, at a local nursing home following a hip fracture. She was born Sept. 14, 1930 to Walter and Esther Rudolph on their family farm north of Amazonia, Missouri.
Faye attended White Oak, a one-room elementary school, and later graduated from Savannah High School where she lettered in volleyball. She furthered her education at Gard Business College. Her siblings were Dorothy Carrel, Robert, and Jerry Rudolph.
The country girl became a city dweller when she married Duane L. Morgan and moved to St. Joseph. They had two daughters DiAnna Loomis (Ken) and Gail Hawkins (Tony). Faye's work outside of the home included positions in some vital St. Joseph institutions such as the Public Library and the hospital.
Spare time and vacations were spent camping, fishing, and walking. Her favorite activities were mushroom and rock hunting. She also served many years as Girl Scout leader.
Surviving are children; grandchildren, Sean (Liz) Hawkins, Aaron (Michele) Hawkins; and five great-grandchildren, Reese, Quinn, Bentley, Beckham, and Brooks; brothers, Robert and Jerry Rudolph.
Memorial services will be held at Faith Church on Karnes Road on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Faith Church or a Charity of the donor's choice would be appreciated.
Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
