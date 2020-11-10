COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - David Lewis Morgan passed away Sept. 12, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was born June 23, 1946, to the late Lawrence and Glenn Morgan and was brother to Carol Morgan Johnston (deceased) and Michael Morgan. He has five nephews, one niece and 12 great nieces and nephews.

David worked at Quaker Oats but extended his artistic talent with a degree from the Kansas City Art Institute. His later years were spent in Colorado.

A private ceremony will be held. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.