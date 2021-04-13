Donna Fern Morgan-Barnett, 90, passed from this life at Living Community Center April 11, 2021, after a battle with heart disease and dementia. Donna was born March 27, 1931, in Stewartsville, Missouri, to Eugene A. and Fern A. (Coffey) Morgan. She resided there until the age of 13 when her family moved to Faucett, Missouri, where she attended and graduated from Faucett high school class of 1949. She married Thomas LeRoy Barnett Nov. 11, 1950. After their marriage they lived in El Paso, Texas, where LeRoy was stationed with the Army. When returning to the Faucett/Agency area she enjoyed staying home raising her children as well as owning and operating Bride's Catering Service. She baked wedding cakes and catered many weddings throughout Missouri and Kansas with the assistance of her mother and children. She later owned and operated The Bread Board Deli in downtown St. Joseph for several years.

Donna was a member of the Pleasure Riders Saddle Club of Dearborn, Missouri. She enjoyed showing horses with her husband and children as well as trail riding. She and her family hosted annual trail rides on their farm south of St. Joseph with hundreds of riders attending each year. She also enjoyed participating in the annual cattle drive on their friends ranch in Colorado. She loved attending the events of her grandchildren and grandchildrens friends. She was known as Grandma Barnett to all kids who knew her. Donna was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas LeRoy (1985); son, Layne G. (2014); stepson, David L. (2020); and brother, Dale Morgan (2013).

She is survived by sons, Jim (Julie) Barnett and Wayne (Carol) Barnett; daughters, Ladonna (Dean) Fergison and Linda (Bill) Bywaters all of St. Joseph; sisters, Nigel (Wayne) Adkins of Dearborn, Missouri, and Allie Monaghan, of Belton, Missouri; sister-in-law, Twyla Morgan of Faucett; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m. Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Jim Barnett Officiating, Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donors choice. The family is requesting all patrons for visitation and funeral service to wear a mask.

