Morey Sr., Timothy R. 1958-2022 Empire Prairie, Mo.

EMPIRE PRAIRIE, Mo. - Timothy "Tim" Ray Morey Sr., 63, of Empire Prairie, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Tim, the son of George "Inky" Leroy and Shirley Jeanne (Miller) Morey, was born Dec. 7, 1958, in St. Joseph. His parents preceded him in death.
On Oct. 24, 2009, Tim was united in marriage to Janet Lynn (Allgaier) Parton.
Tim was a third-generation auto body shop repair man. At a young age he followed his father and uncles to work at various body shops. A couple of body shops he worked at were Karle Carriage Works, in St. Joseph, and Pettijohn's, in King City, Missouri. Tim also worked for a while at Varco-Pruden Buildings and Altec. Later he started his own body shop, Empire Body Shop, in King City, and then relocated it to a shop at his home. Tim said he painted everything from tap shoes to airplanes. He had a love for painting and it was his favorite part of body shop work. Tim worked many years as a doorman, bouncer and bartender at the Buffalo Bar, in St. Joseph. After his marriage to Janet the Lord gave Tim a dream to open a "Country Store" and in 2018 they opened Prairie Specialties LLC in a renovated outbuilding at their home.
Tim had a love of animals, especially Percheron Draft Horses which he raised for several years. He also loved having chickens.
He was a member of Turning Point Church of the Nazarene, St. Joseph. Growing up his family was involved with Maxwell Heights Presbyterian Church and recently he was involved with his wife, Janet, at the Gower Christian Church.
Tim is survived by wife, Janet Morey, King City; sons, Tim (Jessica) Morey, Kansas City, Missouri, Josh Morey, Maryville, Missouri; step-daughter, Brooke (Jarret) Taber, Gower, Missouri; grandchildren, Madeline (fiance Jeremiah Olson) Mackenzie (fiance Chase McCormick), Paige, Olivia, Koda, Lillian, Hope, Levi Morey, Eliza and Joseph Taber; brother, Rev. George L. (Norma) Morey, St. Joseph; uncles, Rev. Dennis (Margaret) Morey, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Dan (Carol) Miller Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Gower Christian Church
Funeral Service: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Gower Christian Church.
Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Morey Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
