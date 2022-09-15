Morey Sr., Timothy R. 1958-2022 Empire Prairie, Mo.

EMPIRE PRAIRIE, Mo. - Timothy "Tim" Ray Morey Sr., 63, of Empire Prairie, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Tim, the son of George "Inky" Leroy and Shirley Jeanne (Miller) Morey, was born Dec. 7, 1958, in St. Joseph. His parents preceded him in death.

