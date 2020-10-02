Moreno, Margot I. 1941-2020

Margot I. Moreno, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

She was born March 3, 1941, in Berlin, Germany.

Margot enjoyed spending time with her pets, she was a huge animal lover.

Margot was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Survivors include sons, Steven and Thomas Moreno.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.