Morelock, Clara L. 1948-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Clara "Sue" Lou Morelock. 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. She was born Jan. 8, 1948, in Maryville, Missouri, daughter of the late Clarice and Leroy "L.J." Reed. She worked at Blue Town Tavern as a bartender.
Clara was preceded in death by husband, Donald Morelock, and her parents.
Survivors include: son, Harold (Sarina) Garner; daughter, Sheila (Samuel) Fones; son, Donald (Kris) Morelock Jr.; grandchildren: Christy Crater, Skyler Garner, Dylan Garner, Stephany Roach, Donald Morelock III, Anastaisha Morelock; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Clara "Sue" Morelock memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
