Bruce Morelock
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. - William Bruce Morelock, 76, Platte County, Missouri, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at his home.
Survived by: wife, Sue Morelock of the home; sons, Lonnie (Karen) Morelock and William (Jennifer) Morelock; grandchildren Sarah, Jenna, Allison, Katelyn and Jackson; sister, Dolores (Larry) Taylor; brother Dennis (Nancy) Morelock.
Family Graveside Services at Camden Point Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held later.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.