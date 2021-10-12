Lori Lynn More, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. She was born Oct. 12, 1966, in St. Joseph, daughter of Carrie and Clifton Grooms. Lori had worked as a CNA. Her hobbies included playing online games and Facebook.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clifton Grooms, Sr.
Survivors include, her mother, Carrie Ballard; children, Cody Bozarth, Christy Bozarth, Eddie Joe (Jayla Bressman) Bozarth, and Sami Bozarth; sister, Kelly Grooms; and brother, Clifton "Rudy" (Roberta) Grooms, all of St. Joseph; and eight grandchildren.
Ms. More has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
