GRANT CITY, Mo. - Patricia Moran 80, of Grant City, Missouri, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Grant City, Missouri. She was born May 15, 1942, in St. Joseph.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment at the Ashland Cemetery at a later date.Full obituary, online condolence, public livestream log in at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
