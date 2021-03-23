KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Dora L. Moran, 99, formerly of St. Joseph, passed Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Providence Place Care Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

She was born on Aug. 31, 1921, in Fillmore, Missouri, and lived most of her life in St Joseph.

She married Floyd Moran on Nov 19, 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Emil Dick and Bessie Failor; and son, Michael Moran.

She worked for Pearl Nuway Laundry, 7up Bottling, Snow White and for the Mo State Hospital as a supervisor in the kitchen.

She is survived by daughters, Gloria Sullivan, Linda Vogel (Norman); son, William Moran (Carlene); daughter-in-law, Judy Hill; grandchildren, Terry Bravo (Chuck), Tre Sullivan, Curt Vogel (Jennifer), Jennifer Morrow (Jack), Mickie Moran, Michelle Moran, Lee Moran; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great- Grandchildren.

She and Floyd made many trips to Las Vegas and Central City, Colorado, with friends and family. She made friends wherever she went and was loved by everyone who met her. She will be missed by all .

Visitation Wednesday, March 24, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a graveside service 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.