Roy Dale Moppin, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Troy, Kansas, son of the late Martha and Lloyd Moppin. He married Martha "Joanne" Hahn on May 15, 1954, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage, she preceded Roy in death in 2004.
He attended the Old Sixty School and retired from Wonder Bread bakery as a baker after years of service. He enjoyed horseback riding and had rode with the "Andrew County Sheriff's Posse". He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a true cowboy who will be missed by his family.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joanne; brothers, Robert, Paul, Kenneth, and Gary Moppin; and sisters, Esther Coats, and Ilene Rich.
He is survived by sons, Billy (Brenda) Moppin, Savannah, Missouri, Charles Moppin, Easton, Missouri, and Roy (Terri) Moppin, Osborn, Missouri; daughters, Linda (George) Sticken, Savannah, and Sarah Moppin, of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and his special friend, Jean Blakely.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment following at Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.
Memorials are requested to the Freudenthal Hospice.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
