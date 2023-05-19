Roy Dale Moppin, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Troy, Kansas, son of the late Martha and Lloyd Moppin. He married Martha "Joanne" Hahn on May 15, 1954, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage, she preceded Roy in death in 2004.

He attended the Old Sixty School and retired from Wonder Bread bakery as a baker after years of service. He enjoyed horseback riding and had rode with the "Andrew County Sheriff's Posse". He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a true cowboy who will be missed by his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Moppin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

