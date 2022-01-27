Gary Lloyd Moppin, 82, of rural St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born May 29, 1939, in St. Joseph, son of Martha and Lloyd Moppin. Gary attended High School in Troy, Kansas. He married Joyce Silvey on June 6, 1958, in St. Joseph. He worked at Rainbow Bakery, retiring after 32 years. He later worked for Seaman-Schuske, Teamsters Local #955 and the St. Joseph Stockyards. Gary loved riding horses, he was a cowboy at heart. He also loved the outdoors, especially spending time on his farm.
Gary was preceded in death by wife, Joyce Moppin in 2017; his parents; brothers, Robert, Paul and Kenneth; and sister, Esther Coats.
Survivors include, sons, Darrell (Carol) Moppin of Faucett, Missouri, Mark (Sheila) Moppin of Richmond, Kentucky, and Steve (Sheila) Moppin of Agency, Missouri; grandchildren, Gary Moppin, Cody Higdon, Kalei (Brenton) Becerra and Cassy Moppin; brother, Roy Moppin of St. Joseph; and sister, Eileen Rich of Savannah, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Parker, Paxton, Paylor, Leityn, Hudson, Meila and Wylei.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Dane Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Courter-Ritchey Cemetery in Troy, Kansas.
Memorials are requested to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
