OREGON, Mo. - Wanda Marcella (Parkhurst) Moore was born May 2, 1932, in Davis City, Iowa, to Marion and Velma Parkhurst. She passed from this life on July 25, 2023.
She attended and graduated from Maysville School in Maysville, Missouri. She married John L. Moore on March 10, 1950, in St. Joseph.
She worked alongside her husband on a dairy farm for many years. She also worked in sales at Sears Roebuck Store, Kirwans Store, and various insurance companies. She was well-known for her passion raising registered Pomeranian dogs. She enjoyed painting, flower gardening, reading, and spending time with family. She was a member of Marvin McMurray Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.L.; daughters, Cheryl Moore and Jean Gregory; son, Rickie Moore; two grandsons, Rickie Moore Jr. and Scott Moore; and one great-grandson, Tanner Polsgrove.
Survivors included: Candace (Michael) Sue Bartlett, Randy Jay (Sharon) Moore, Bradley Michael (Lisa) Moore, and Rodney Len (Jodi) Moore; son-in-law, Danny Gregory; and sister-in-law, Terry Parkhurst Whipp. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
The family appreciates the patient, loving care she received at Oregon Care Center and AseraCare Hospice Team.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Clarksdale Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorial gifts to a church or animal shelter of your choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To send flowers to the family of Wanda (Parkhurst) Moore, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.