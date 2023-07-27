OREGON, Mo. - Wanda Marcella (Parkhurst) Moore was born May 2, 1932, in Davis City, Iowa, to Marion and Velma Parkhurst. She passed from this life on July 25, 2023.

She attended and graduated from Maysville School in Maysville, Missouri. She married John L. Moore on March 10, 1950, in St. Joseph.

Service information

Jul 29
Visitation
Saturday, July 29, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Jul 29
Service
Saturday, July 29, 2023
1:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
