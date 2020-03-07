Moore, Wanda E. 1929-2020

SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Wanda Earlene Moore, 90, Smithville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

She was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Cincinnati, Iowa.

Wanda married Basil Moore, Sept. 10, 1950.

He preceded her in death, July 7, 2006.

She worked in housekeeping at Heartland Reginal Medical Center for many years.

Wanda enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting and fishing. She had a great sense of humor, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her son, Gary Moore; daughter, Sandra Hicks; parents, Earl and Stella (Stuff) Moore; and sister, Norma Jessop.

Survivors include: daughters, Terri Mathews (Jeff) and Caroline Moore; 11 grandchildren; brother, Donald Wood (Linda); numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.