Moore, Ryan S. 1967-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Ryan Moore passed from this life on Dec. 25, 2021, at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, with his family by his side.
Ryan was born in Omaha, Nebraska on Oct. 15, 1967, to Margaret (Gordon) and Michael Moore. Ryan lived most of his life in Omaha, Nebaraska and also lived for a few years in Union Star, Missouri, where he graduated from Union Star R2 High School.
Ryan attended college at the University of Nebraska - Omaha and worked in various IT jobs throughout his career, most recently as a Senior System Administrator for InfoGroup in Omaha.
Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Michael Moore, in 2017; and his grandparents: William and Wilma (Simpson) Gordon and Dale and Claylain (Redding) Moore.
Ryan is survived by: his mother, Margaret Moore of Omaha; his stepmother, Jeanie (Marvin) Burks of King City, Missouri; brothers, Douglas Moore of St. Joseph and Jeremiah (Elena) Ferril of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his niece, Jill (Greg) Nielson of Maryville, Missouri, with their sons, Jackson and Gavin; his nephew, Jacob (Laura Neff) Moore of St. Joseph; and his dearest friends, Corby and Heidi Weaver, with their children, Jake and Payton, in Omaha.
Ryan was an avid outdoorsman, spending many hours afield fishing and waterfowl hunting. He loved to laugh, and all these family members gave him plenty of funny stories to enjoy and share. He never met a dog he didn't like.
There will not be any services at this time. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Ryan was an organ donor and we're sure he would encourage everyone to sign up as organ donors, as well.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
