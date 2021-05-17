Moore, Robert B. 1929-2021 Dearborn, Mo.

DEARBORN, Mo. - "Robert" Bob Drew Moore, 91 of Dearborn, passed away May 15, 2021.

He was born on Oct. 31, 1929, to R.C, and LaDora (Jones) Moore on the family farm in rural Edgerton, Missouri.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Edgerton/Dearborn and he graduated from Dearborn High School in 1947.

Bob served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean War.

On Dec. 7, 1962, he was united in marriage to Clarice Janet Nash. After their marriage, they lived in Buchanan County for a few short years and in 1970, they moved to rural Dearborn, where they made their home. Janet passed away on Nov. 16, 2000.

Bob's passion was always farming,, in which he did his entire life. In later years, he helped his wife Janet with her business, Moore Antiques.

Bob loved his family, farming, "fried chicken" and his most important meal of the day, breakfast.

Bob was a member of the United Methodist Church, in Edgerton.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Janet Moore; his mother, LaDora; his father, R.C.; his step-father, John Killgore; his brother, Jack Moore; and his sister, Shirley Schaback.

Bob is survived by: his son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Tina Moore; sister, Mary (Killgore) Tyrrell and husband, Jim; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives; and many friends.

Visitation 11 a.m. to Noon, with Funeral Service at Noon Tuesday, May 18, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton.

Burial with Military Honors: Davis Chapel Cemetery, Dearborn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davis Chapel Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.