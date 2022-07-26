Maude E. Moore, 98, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at her home. She was born Aug. 14, 1923, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Berneice (Johnson) and Archie Adams. She worked at Swift & Company, Noma Lites, Kovacs Grocery, Fox's Department Store and ended her work career at Sherwood Medical.

She attended and was a member of the Journey Baptist Church where she also participated in women's missionary meetings for several years.

