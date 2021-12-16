Moore, Mary L. 1932-2021 Blythedale, Mo.

BLYTHEDALE, Mo. -Mary Lou (Cook) Moore, age 89, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in her lifelong home in Blythedale.
Mary is survived by: her children: son, Kim (Susie) and daughter, Sheila of Blythedale; six grandchildren: Charles (Mackenzie) Moore, Robin (Chris) Stallings, Matthew Moore, Bobbie Moore, John (Raven) Parker and Mary Bethel (Elijah) Carpenter; seven great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Mike and Bill; sisters-in-law: Helen June and Carolyn; and by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Missouri.
Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Cedar Hill Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.