ROCK PORT, Mo. - Margaret A. Moore, 94, Rock Port, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.
Survivors: sons, Dick (Kate) Moore, Logan, New Mexico, and Wayne Moore, Rock Port; daughter-in-law, Amy Moore, Rock Port; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Preceded: parents, Roy Lawrence and Irene (Garner) Edwards; husband, Oscar Moore; son, Jerry Moore; daughter-in-law, Maureen Moore; brothers, Leroy and Marion K. Edwards.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Interment: Grange Hall Cemetery, Rock Port.
Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Minter Funeral Chapel.
Memorials: First Christian Church, Rock Port.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
