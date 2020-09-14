M. Lynn Moore, 80, of Saint Joseph, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in a Saint Joseph health care center.

She was born Aug. 29, 1940, in Gilman City, Missouri, daughter of the late Edna and Fred Endicott.

She graduated from Gilman City high school, class of 1958.

She worked as a private duty in home health caregiver, and most recently at the KCI airport in the security department.

She enjoyed sewing, crochet, cooking, being a homemaker, mom, caretaker, and grandma to all and spending time with her family.

She was a member of the Eureka Valley Baptist Church.

Lynn was preceded in death by: husband, Harold Doyle Moore; parents; two brothers, Bob and Richard Endicott.

Survivors include: daughters, Melissa Kennedy and Debbie Moore: sons, Jeff Moore and James Moore, Sr.; five grandchildren: Megan (Tristan) Stickley, Jason (Amanda) Kennedy, Jonathon Kennedy, James Moore Jr., and Chriscenda (Timothy) Mozingo; 10 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Mary Lee Ashford, Ft. Worth, Texas.

Funeral services and public livestream: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Bob Myers officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.