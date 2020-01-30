TRENTON, Mo. - Lois Moore, 95, Trenton, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Cremation: Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton.
Born May 26, 1924, Keystone, Missouri, daughter of Alpha and Ella Heinz Wolfe.
Graduated from Cameron High School, 1941.
June 29, 1947, married Gerald Moore.
Passed away Feb. 6, 1971.
Survivors: daughter, Debra Moore Huffsutter (Randall), Trenton; one grandson, Jason Lowrey; two great-granddaughters, Ella and Aubree Lowrey; all of Houston, Texas; niece, Delores Barker, Cabool, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.