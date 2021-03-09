Moore, Linda 1946-2021 Blue Springs, Mo.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - Linda M. Moore, 74, of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away March 7, 2021.

Linda was born on Dec. 10, 1946 in St. Joseph, to Roy and Martha (Blakely) Bruns.

She graduated from Wathena High School and then served very proudly in the U.S. Women's Army Corp during Vietnam.

Linda married the love of her life, Ray Moore, he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clyde Bruns; and sister, Patsy Gilpatrick.

Survivors: daughter, Valerie Miller; granddaughters, Britney and Jessika, her pride and joys; great-grandchild on the way, Dyna Lynn; sister, Flora Gilpatrick; countless loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 10 a.m. one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Wathena EMS.

