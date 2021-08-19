Jeffrey D Moore, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born July 18, 1966, in St. Joseph, son of Merle "Lynn" and Harold Moore. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1984.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by father, Harold Doyle Moore; mother, Merle "Lynn" Moore.
Survivors include, brother, Jamie (Dee Bailey) Moore; sister, Melissa Kennedy; son, Destin Noland of Lexington, Missouri; and his companion, Betty.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Moore will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to the Jeffrey Moore Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.