Harold Doyle Moore 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 23, 1933, in Trenton, Missouri, son of the late Beulah and Luther Moore.

He graduated from Trenton, class of 1951.

He married Merle "Lynn" Endicott, in Bethany, Missouri, on June 12, 1965.

He served in the Army and is a veteran of the Korean War.

He retired from Quaker Oats, after many years of service.

He enjoyed going to auctions, tinkering in his garage, but most especially spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: wife, Merle "Lynn" Moore, of the home; daughters, Melissa Kennedy and Debbie Moore; sons, Jeff and James Moore, of St. Joseph; sister, Patricia (L.D.) Daniels; grandchildren: Jason Kennedy, Megan Stickley, Johnathon Kennedy, James Moore Jr. and Chriscenda Mozingo; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Chaplain Jennifer Kusilek officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Hospice Partners or Alzheimer's association.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.