Moore, Georgia 1931-2023 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Georgia Walberg Moore, 91, of Gower, Missouri, met her Savior face-to- face on Palm Sunday, April 2, 2023. Georgia was born July 16, 1931, in Lee's Summit, Missouri, to George and Emaline Walberg, the first of four daughters. Despite growing up during the Depression, Georgia spent a relatively carefree childhood in Lee's Summit where she was known for her jubilant personality, not being able to keep a secret, and her frequent horseback rides from downtown Lee's Summit to Longview Farm.

Georgia graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1949 and from Southwest Baptist College in 1951. She met her love, S.E. Moore, while both were attending school at SWBC in Bolivar, Missouri. They were married in 1951 and shared their lives together for 63 years before he died in 2014. Georgia's adult life revolved around raising her family of four children, and the various activities associated with being a pastor's wife. His profession took them to many different places in the Midwest in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Iowa. After her children left the nest, Georgia worked as secretary for the Lee's Summit Chamber of Commerce, as well as several other jobs throughout the years.

