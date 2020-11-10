Moore, Deborah K. 1964-2020

Deborah Kay Moore, 56, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at a local health care facility. She was born Feb. 23, 1964, in St. Joseph, daughter of Merle "Lynn" and Harold Moore. She graduated from Benton High School.

Debbie worked as a caregiver and some of her hobbies included cooking and playing cards. She was a member of Eureka Valley Baptist Church.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include siblings, Jeff Moore, James Moore and Melissa Moore.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Bob Myers officiating, The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Moore will be cremated following services. Inurnment at a later date in Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Three Oaks Hospice.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.