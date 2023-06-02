Thomas Eugene Mooney, 53, of St Joseph, passed away, Tuesday, May 23, 202,3 at Mosaic Life Care.

Tommie has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Mooney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Munchkin3

Another one gone.

