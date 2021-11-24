Paula Mooney, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
She was born Nov. 16, 1971, in St. Joseph, to Thomas E. Mooney, Sr. and Patty D. (Nocks) Mooney.
Paula was known to be on the lookout for treasures in unusual places. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Mooney; son, Shawn Ramirez; sister, Terry Lynn Mooney; and grandparents, Gerald and Kenneth Mooney.
Survivors include her daughter, Carrie Ramirez (John Deaton); grandchildren, Ethyn, Trystan, and Cayden Groce, and Kassidy Deaton; siblings, Thomas E. Mooney, Jr., Tim Mooney, Mikey Mooney, and Tara Nicholson; her father, Thomas E. Mooney, Sr.; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
