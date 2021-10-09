AMAZONIA, Mo. - Billy Ray Mooney, 53, Amazonia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
He was born July 3, 1968, in Nevada, Missouri, to Ernest and Lora (Pendley) Mooney.
He married Beth Rutherford on Dec. 1, 2004. She survives of the home.
Billy was one of the hardest working men you would ever meet, along with being an awesome fabricator and mechanic. He liked anything with a motor. He was a good dad and loved his family. He was also a wonderful grandfather and a great friend to everyone.
He attended Lighthouse Church in Fillmore, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Ernest L. Mooney; son, Billy Ray Mooney, Jr.; sister, Patricia "P.J." Stanton; and twin grandsons, Michael and Tristan.
Survivors include: wife, Beth Mooney; daughters, Billie Jean and Jamie Mooney; son, Stephen Mooney; grandchildren: Lavinia and Wyatt Burstert, Elizabeth and Eli Mooney; mother, Frances Mooney; sister, Lora Aladdin; brother, Willie Mooney; several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.