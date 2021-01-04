ROSENDALE, Mo. - Alberta "Midge" Beatrice Mooney 85, of Rosendale, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 8, 1935, in Plattsburg, Missouri, daughter of the late Ellen and Charles Mitchell.

She graduated from Gower high school and Arkansas Technical college.

She worked as a Social Worker with Interserve and several other agencies.

She was a member of the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church.

Alberta was preceded in death by: husbands, Glenn Wilson and John Mooney; son, Charles Wilson; daughter, Tammy Daniel; her parents; step-daughter, Susie Mooney; step-son, Johnny Mooney.

Survivors include: sons: Kenneth Wilson, Mark Joseph Wilson and Glenn (Donna) Wilson, Jr. of Washington; brothers: Levi, Merril, Charles and William Mitchell; sisters: Marie Wells, Susie Dowell, and Juanita Adkins; step- sons, Earl and Billy Mooney; step-daughter, Shirley Mooney; as well as numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Frazier Cemetery.

The Interment will be at the Frazier Cemetery.