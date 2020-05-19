MUNCIE, Ind. - Ronald H. Moon, 90, passed away Friday morning, May 15, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Muncie.

Ron was born July 27, 1929, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the son of Clinton, Sr. and Doris (Critcherson) Moon. He graduated from Haddon Heights High School in Haddon Heights, New Jersey in 1948. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict. After the service, Ron attended Temple University.

Mr. Moon was a Manager for American Water Works for 35 years, retiring in 1994. Ron also worked a few years part time for Meeks Mortuary.

Ron was a member and usher at St. Mary Catholic Church and a member of the Muncie Rotary Club. He was also a volunteer in Cardiac Rehabilitation at Ball Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Moon is survived by: his wife, Priscilla Moon; three children, Joan Moon, Sharon Kanacsky (husband, Jon), and Ronald H. Moon, Jr. (wife, Virginia); two step-children, Julie Digman (husband, Michael), and Kim Rodriguez (husband, Oliver); two grandchildren, Lisa Phipps (husband, Brian) and Nathan Kanacsky (wife, Andrea); three step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Brummett, Olivia Rodriguez, and Alicia Rodriguez; five great grandchildren, Skylar Kanacsky, Jackson Kanacsky, Kira Phipps, Kayla Phipps, and Michael Phipps; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife of 43 years, Dorothy R. Moon; and two brothers, Richard Moon, and Clinton Moon, Jr.

Private Funeral Services will be held.

Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery, with Military Rites conducted by the Delaware County Veteran's Honor Guard.

The public can view Mr. Moon's funeral service live at noon on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at www.Facebook.com/MeeksMortuary.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.