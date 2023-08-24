Ricky L. Montemayor, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at a Kansas City, Kansas, Hospital. He was born Feb. 6, 1948, in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Charlie Montemayor. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1966, and served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. On Jan. 14, 1972, he married Lou Ella Young. He worked at Western Missouri Correctional Center, retiring in 2013 and also worked many years owning his Floor Covering Business.
Rick enjoyed fishing, morel mushroom hunting, and taking trips to Table Rock Lake. He was a member of Word of Life Church.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, David Montemayor.
Survivors include wife of 51 years, Lou Ella Montemayor, of the home; sons, Courtney (Tammy) Schweder, of Hamilton, Missouri, and Brook Montemayor, of Cameron, Missouri; brother, Duane (Glenda) Montemayor, of Tampa, Florida; sisters, Jennifer Montemayor-Evans, of St. Joseph, and Rachelle (Tom) Pflugradt, of St. Joseph; grandsons, Tyler Schweder, of Benicia, California, Kolby Schweder, of Tucson, Arizona, and Caleb Schweder, of Hamilton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home with Interment and Military Honors following at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to The Fisher House Foundation.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Ricky Montemayor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
