KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Blaze Eldridge Montemayor, 48, passed away in his home in Kansas City, on Dec. 4, 2021.
He was born May 2, 1973, in St. Joseph, to father, Jesse Montemayor, Sr. and Elona Bernard (Breazille). He grew up in St. Joseph and in various locations that include Bergman, Arkansas and Springfield, Missouri.
Blaze graduated from Benton High School, class of 1991. He worked at AutoZone Parts Hub as a picker. He enjoyed his job, but what he loved most were his coworkers.
Blaze was an absolute child at heart. His hobbies included watching professional wrestling, going to the movies and playing cards. He collected cool masks and comic books. He loved superheroes, but his most favorite was Deadpool. Halloween was his favorite holiday. He enjoyed listening to music. Some his favorite artists included: Guns N' Roses, ICP and Weird Al.
Blaze was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Montemayor Sr.
Survivors include: his mother, Elona (Dale Campbell) Bernard; sisters, Maria (Richard) Rodrick, Angelina (Bryan) Chittum and Alexandria (Paul) Bernard; brothers, Jesse (Tish) Montemayor Jr. and Jack (Sylvia) Bernard, nephews: Kanyon Montemayor, Eric Bennett Anden Moennig, Kaulen Mueller and Easton Chittum; nieces: Kianna Montemayor, Rachael Bennett, Vanessa Moennig, Ivy Chittum, Breya Chittum and Gabrielle Mueller.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, with memorial services and celebration of Blazes life starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Church at the Gate, 1305 SE 85th Road, Easton, Missouri.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
