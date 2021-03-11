Charles Eldon Monk Sr., 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday March 8, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 28, 1955, in St. Joseph, son of Norma and Aubrey Monk. He married Daveta Clinton Monk on Jan. 26, 2001. He graduated from Savannah High School.

Charles was a Truck Driver, working for several area trucking companies. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Charles enjoyed shooting pool and playing cards with his friends and was a member of Eagles Lodge.

Charles was preceded in death by mother, Norma Seiter; father, Aubrey Monk; stepfather, Kenny Seiter; brother, George Monk; and sister, Brenda Monk; and niece, Deidra Connell.

He is survived by children, Tabitha Milbourn, George Monk, Charles Monk, Jr., Chris (Tanya) Wegenka; wife, Daveta Monk; brothers, Danny Monk, Billy Seiter, Gary (Brenda) Seiter; sister, Roma (Ken) Childress; sister-in-law, Peggy Monk; brother-in-law, Mike Baier; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Charles will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Navy.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the care provided by Freudenthal Hospice.

Memorials are suggested to Freudenthal Hospice.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.