Money, Faye 1934-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Iola Faye Money, 86, of Maryville, passed Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at her home.
Her parents were Paul and Mamie (Rowlett) Strough.
She married John Dale Money; he passed away in 2004.
Also preceded were: her eight siblings; son, Richard Dale Money; daughter-in-law, Debbie Money; grandson, Galen Dale Coffelt.
Faye was a member and attended the Temple Baptist Church, Maryville.
Her survivors include: her five children: Jeanette (Dave) Barcus, Clearmont, Missouri, Pam (Roy) Flores, Junction City, Kansas, Kay Money, of the home, Andy (Sona) Money, Maryville and Lori Wallace, St, Joseph; 16 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Burial: Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri.
Visitation: one hour prior to the services. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
