Karen Ann Mondor, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Carriage Square in St. Joseph. She was born on August 23, 1947, in Beloit, Wisconsin to Maurice and Dorothy (Bukatz) Jones. She married George Mondor on August 5, 1967, and he preceded her in death in 1999.

Karen loved being with people and her family. She enjoyed sewing and knitting. She worked for Nestle Purina for 27 years, retiring in 2003.

She is survived by her twin daughters; Emily Mondor of St. Joseph and Erin Mondor of St. Joseph; brother, Steve (Twina) Jones of Beloit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister, Barbara Wonzer.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri.

Memorial visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

Inurnment will follow in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Foundation www.kidneyfund.org/ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.