Joseph Leroy Mollus Sr., 93, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 6, 1930, in St. Joseph, son of the late Goldie and Joseph F. Mollus. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School. In 1948, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Mansfield and U.S.S. Brush and later served in the U.S. Naval Reserves. On March 17, 1952, he married Ethel Rhoades. He spent most of his work life working in IT Maintenance, retiring from the St. Joseph School District after 25 years.

Joe was an avid golfer, and has a recorded Hole-in-One at Fairview. He also loved to go dancing. He was member of the Mansfield Association and Eagles Lodge. Joe was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, which he loved.

