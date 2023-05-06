Joseph Leroy Mollus Sr., 93, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 6, 1930, in St. Joseph, son of the late Goldie and Joseph F. Mollus. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School. In 1948, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Mansfield and U.S.S. Brush and later served in the U.S. Naval Reserves. On March 17, 1952, he married Ethel Rhoades. He spent most of his work life working in IT Maintenance, retiring from the St. Joseph School District after 25 years.
Joe was an avid golfer, and has a recorded Hole-in-One at Fairview. He also loved to go dancing. He was member of the Mansfield Association and Eagles Lodge. Joe was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, which he loved.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife of 52 years, Ethel Mollus; their children, Johnny Mollus, Deborah Mollus, Jerry Mollus, and Joseph Mollus Jr.; sisters, Shirley Mae Collings and Joann Teed; brothers, Frank D. Mollus and Charlie Mollus; granddaughter, Angela Mollus; and great-granddaughter, Makya Mollus.
Survivors include daughter, Jennifer (Rob) Gentry, of Windsor, Connecticut; his companion of eight years, Linda Patton; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews,
The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, where the Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Father Jonathan Davis, celebrant. The Interment with Navy Funeral Honors will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the St. Patrick Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
