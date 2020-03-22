Charles "Charlie" Martin Mollus, 88, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at his son Tony's home, surrounded by his loving farmily, in St. Joseph.

He was born Jan. 30, 1932, in St. Joseph, son of Goldie and Joseph Mollus.

He attended Central High School, then entered the United States Marine Corp and is a veteran of the Korean War.

Charlie had worked at Wyeth Hardware, then was a St. Joseph city fireman, retiring after 20 years.

He was the owner operator of Sully's Bait and Tackle, but most notably, he was a taxidermist for 75 years, owning and operating Mollus Taxidermy, Mound City, Missouri.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, telling a good story, and his taxidermy business. He was a member of the National Taxidermy Association, and he was inducted into the Mound City Ducks Unlimited Hall of Fame.

Charlie was a Catholic.

He was preceded in death by: father, Joseph Mollus; wife, Betty J. Mollus; mother, Goldie Jarrett; sisters, Shirley Collings and Joann Teed; brother, Frank D. Mollus; and daughter, Elizabeth Mollus.

Survivors include: wife, Sue Mollus of the home; daughters: Cynthia (Gary) Cook, Amazonia, Missouri, and Barb (Bill) Sanders, of St. Joseph; son, Tony (Lori) Mollus, St. Joseph; step- sons: Steve (Tammy) Bradley and David Bradley all of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Darcy, Jacob (Stephanie), Cori, Laura, Eric, Tyler, Jordynn, and Gracie; great-grandchildren: C.J, Breanna, Ricki Lynn, Timothy, Sabre, Wolfgang, Charlee, Nik, Amelia, Georgia, Auni, and Ivy; five great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Joseph "Roy" Mollus of St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be live streamed at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, David H. Mejia officiating.

This will be a private attendance funeral, in respect of the Covid-19 Virus.

Request only sons, daughters, grandchildren and brother to attend the service.

Military honors under the auspice of the Marine Corp, and Fireman Honors will be conducted and live streamed 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

The register book and viewing: Tuesday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home for personal signature; also, register book available at online at www.ruppfuneral.com.

There will be public Celebration of Charlie's life at a later date.

Memorials are requested to: the Wounded Warriors Project.

Live Stream: www.ruppfuneral.com, select obituary, read more, then view, Online register book, condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.