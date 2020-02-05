CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Rita Marie Moling, 98, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Survivors: daughter, Sharon Fisher Stephan; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Clonan; son-in-law, Carl E. Jones; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe.
Visitation: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Burial: St. Columban Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.